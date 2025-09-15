Russia bans the indie storefront Itch.io

HQ

Being able to play the games we want is a given for most people, but not everywhere. Take Russia, for example. Freedom has been steadily dismantled there for a long time, and this has escalated further since they started the war in Ukraine.

And now Resetera is reporting that Roskomnadzor (the Russian media surveillance and censorship agency) has been at it again. This time the target is an entire gaming platform, namely Itch.io, a popular service for indies that benefits both developers and gamers.

According to Russian Reddit users, the platform is no longer accessible, but no explanation as to why has been provided. There is speculation that it may be because there is content in certain games on the service that Roskomnadzor does not like, particularly content relating to LGBTQ and Ukraine.

We probably shouldn't expect to get an official statement, but the service is still accessible in Russia for those who have a VPN solution. It remains to be seen whether more gaming services will disappear from the country in the future.