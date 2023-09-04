Russia bans Oppenheimer and Barbie, not living up to its values

HQ

If you're a Russian citizen hoping to see Barbie or Oppenheimer, you can probably forget it. The country's Ministry of Culture has no plans to allow either film to be shown in cinemas in the country, despite the fact that pirated copies have found their way inside the borders. Instead, the government is urging people to watch and support domestic productions that more clearly reflect Russian values. This was announced by Minister Andrei Malyshev in a statement in which he said:

"We believe that the films you have proposed for viewing by the citizens of our country — Barbie and Oppenheimer — do not meet the aims and objectives set out by the head of state, to preserve and strengthen traditional Russian spiritual and moral values,"

This is also not the first time that the Barbie film has been criticized for its content and how it is not in line with Russian values. This was highlighted by the state news agency RIA Novosti, which gave the film the lowest possible rating, accusing it of "distorting feminist values" and portraying men as "stupid". Russia says no!