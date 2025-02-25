HQ

Russia expressed approval on Tuesday of what it described as the United States adopting a "more balanced" position on Ukraine following a vote in the United Nations Security Council. The resolution, drafted by the United States, called for peace but avoided assigning blame, a move that Russia welcomed as a positive step toward resolving the ongoing conflict (via Reuters).

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov suggested that this shift reflected the United States' genuine desire to contribute to a peaceful settlement. However, he pointed out that European countries have not yet taken a similar neutral stance, though he hinted that diplomatic efforts might encourage a change in their approach.

The Security Council's vote, which took place on the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, highlighted the evolving dynamics in international diplomacy, with divisions becoming evident between the United States and its traditional allies like the United Kingdom and France, who abstained from the vote. For now, it remains to be seen how Europe will adapt its position in the coming weeks.