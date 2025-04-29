Putin announces May 8-10 ceasefire as Ukraine pushes for immediate truce

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a three-day ceasefire from May 8 to May 10 to coincide with Russia's WWII victory commemorations, a move seen by Moscow as signaling peace efforts.

However, Ukraine remains skeptical, insisting that the ceasefire should not be limited to a ceremonial pause and should instead pave the way for substantive peace talks. Despite this, the Kremlin maintains that it seeks a complete settlement, not just a temporary truce.

While international pressure grows for negotiations, Ukraine continues to demand a real ceasefire that allows for genuine diplomatic progress and paves the way for a sustainable peace agreement. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.