English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Russia and Ukraine trade major strikes ahead of Istanbul talks

Record drone attacks and deep-strike operations set tense stage for second round of negotiations.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. Just before the next round of peace talks is set to begin in Turkey on Monday, we now know that both Russia and Ukraine have significantly escalated their military campaigns.

Moscow launched a record wave of 472 drones into Ukrainian airspace overnight, while Kyiv struck targets far behind enemy lines, including bombers stationed deep in Siberia. The two sides are scheduled to meet tomorrow, so stay tuned for further updates.

Russia and Ukraine trade major strikes ahead of Istanbul talks
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, appears on the smartphone screen. Russian President Putin appears behind Zelenskiy. 28.12.2024 İstanbul, Türkiye // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsRussiaUkraine


Loading next content