Russia and Ukraine trade major strikes ahead of Istanbul talks

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. Just before the next round of peace talks is set to begin in Turkey on Monday, we now know that both Russia and Ukraine have significantly escalated their military campaigns.
Moscow launched a record wave of 472 drones into Ukrainian airspace overnight, while Kyiv struck targets far behind enemy lines, including bombers stationed deep in Siberia. The two sides are scheduled to meet tomorrow, so stay tuned for further updates.