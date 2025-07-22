Russia and Ukraine to hold fresh peace talks in Istanbul

HQ

Renewed peace talks between Ukraine and Russia will begin on Wednesday in Istanbul, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Today, I discussed with [Ukrainian Security Council chief] Rustem Umerov the preparations for a prisoner exchange and another meeting in Turkey with the Russian side," Zelensky said (via the BBC). "Umerov reported that the meeting is scheduled for Wednesday."

Following Trump's threat of severe sanctions on Russia if a ceasefire was not agreed upon in 50 days, Ukraine sought renewed peace talks now that it has more significant US backing. Overnight, into Tuesday, a child was killed in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, when a Russian glide bomb hit an apartment block. Six areas of Kyiv were also under a combined drone and missile attack.

Ukrainian forces say they have pushed back more than 50 attacks n the Pkrovsk area, where Russian firepower has been concentrated in recent months. Russian sabotage groups are continuing to try and enter the city.

Previous negotiations for peace in May and June failed to bring about a ceasefire, though there were prisoner exchanges. It seems expectations for the new talks are set mostly around prisoner exchanges, but there will be an attempt to end the war once more.