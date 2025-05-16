English
Russia and Ukraine to engage in first direct peace talks after three years

Negotiators meet amid pressure from the US but with low hopes for a breakthrough.

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. On Friday, Russia and Ukraine are set to hold their first direct peace negotiations in over three years in Istanbul, signaling a cautious step toward diplomacy amid ongoing conflict.

While both sides are set to engage face-to-face, expectations remain tempered, especially after knowing that Trump and Putin won't be attending. The talks come amid continued disagreement over key issues like territorial control and Ukraine's NATO ambitions.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, appears on the smartphone screen. Russian President Putin appears behind Zelenskiy. 28.12.2024 İstanbul, Türkiye // Shutterstock

