Russia and Ukraine to engage in first direct peace talks after three years

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. On Friday, Russia and Ukraine are set to hold their first direct peace negotiations in over three years in Istanbul, signaling a cautious step toward diplomacy amid ongoing conflict.
While both sides are set to engage face-to-face, expectations remain tempered, especially after knowing that Trump and Putin won't be attending. The talks come amid continued disagreement over key issues like territorial control and Ukraine's NATO ambitions.