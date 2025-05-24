Russia and Ukraine swap 390 prisoners each on first day of prisoner exchange

Dansk
The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. We now know that both countries exchanged 390 prisoners each on Friday as part of a 1,000-person deal in the biggest swap of the conflict so far, marking a tentative step toward easing hostilities.
The deal, brokered in Istanbul, includes both soldiers and civilians, with more releases expected in the coming days. Despite this progress, negotiations on a ceasefire remain deadlocked as both sides maintain strict conditions. Stay tuned for more updates.