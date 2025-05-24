Russia and Ukraine swap 390 prisoners each on first day of prisoner exchange

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . We now know that both countries exchanged 390 prisoners each on Friday as part of a 1,000-person deal in the biggest swap of the conflict so far, marking a tentative step toward easing hostilities.

The deal, brokered in Istanbul, includes both soldiers and civilians, with more releases expected in the coming days. Despite this progress, negotiations on a ceasefire remain deadlocked as both sides maintain strict conditions. Stay tuned for more updates.