Russia and Ukraine swap 307 soldiers each on second day of prisoner exchange

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. We now know that both countries exchanged 307 prisoners each on Saturday as part of a 1,000-person deal in the biggest swap of the conflict so far, marking a tentative step toward easing hostilities.
The swap follows an initial release of 390 prisoners each and occurs despite recent Russian attacks on Kyiv. Officials from both sides indicated that a peace agreement draft could be forthcoming once the swap concludes. Stay tuned for more updates.