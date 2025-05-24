English
Russia and Ukraine swap 307 soldiers each on second day of prisoner exchange

Largest prisoner swap in the three-year conflict continues amid hopes for peace talks.

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. We now know that both countries exchanged 307 prisoners each on Saturday as part of a 1,000-person deal in the biggest swap of the conflict so far, marking a tentative step toward easing hostilities.

The swap follows an initial release of 390 prisoners each and occurs despite recent Russian attacks on Kyiv. Officials from both sides indicated that a peace agreement draft could be forthcoming once the swap concludes. Stay tuned for more updates.

