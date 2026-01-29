Russia and Ukraine exchange bodies of fallen soldiers for the first time since October 2025

HQ

Russia and Ukraine said they carried out a new exchange of war dead on Thursday, part of an ongoing effort to return fallen soldiers to their families for burial.

According to official statements, Russia handed over 1,000 bodies that Moscow said belonged to Ukrainian troops, while Kyiv returned the remains of 38 Russian soldiers.

Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky shared an image of the exchange showing refrigerated trucks parked in a snow-covered area, with personnel in protective suits overseeing the transfer (as you can see in the photo below).

Ukraine's coordination centre for prisoner exchanges confirmed the repatriation, saying the bodies were transferred under Russia's identification. Although exchanges of the dead continue on a regular basis, the last swap of prisoners of war took place in October 2025, with both sides accusing each other of delaying further prisoner releases...