The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . The Easter ceasefire, which had been heralded as a glimmer of hope for peace amid the ongoing war, quickly crumbled as both sides accused each other of failing to honor the brief truce.

President Putin's call for a one-day halt to military activities was met with defiance on both fronts. Ukraine's President Zelensky claimed that Russia had continued to launch artillery attacks throughout the night and into Sunday, undermining the fragile peace.

On the other hand, Moscow pointed fingers at Kyiv, accusing Ukrainian forces of breaching the ceasefire more than 1,000 times. The exchange of blame revealed the deep mistrust between the two nations, leaving any prospect of a lasting ceasefire further out of reach.