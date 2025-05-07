Russia and Ukraine escalate drone strikes on capitals

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . Overnight air assaults intensified between Russia and Ukraine, hitting both capitals on Wednesday. In Kyiv, falling debris caused fires across multiple districts, leaving two dead and several injured, including children.

Meanwhile, Russian defenses intercepted over a dozen Ukrainian drones near Moscow, prompting temporary closures of the city's main airports throughout the night as authorities worked to ensure airspace safety and prevent potential damage.

The wave of attacks coincides with preparations for Russia's May 9 Victory Day parade, as leaders including China's Xi Jinping prepare to attend. Both sides rejected each other's ceasefire proposals, so it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.