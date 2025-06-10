Russia and Ukraine complete prisoner swap

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. On Monday, in a rare moment of cooperation amid ongoing hostilities, Russia and Ukraine have exchanged dozens of prisoners of war, with freed soldiers returning to emotional reunions on both sides.
The swap marks the initial phase of a larger planned exchange involving hundreds of captives. Ukrainian officials emphasized the sensitivity of the process, while Moscow confirmed its repatriated troops are receiving medical and psychological support in Belarus.