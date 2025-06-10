Russia and Ukraine complete prisoner swap

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . On Monday, in a rare moment of cooperation amid ongoing hostilities, Russia and Ukraine have exchanged dozens of prisoners of war, with freed soldiers returning to emotional reunions on both sides.



You might be interested: Russia strikes Kyiv and Odesa in overnight drone attacks.



The swap marks the initial phase of a larger planned exchange involving hundreds of captives. Ukrainian officials emphasized the sensitivity of the process, while Moscow confirmed its repatriated troops are receiving medical and psychological support in Belarus.