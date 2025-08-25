Russia and Ukraine complete new prisoner exchange

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . Russia and Ukraine carried out another prisoner swap after talks mediated by the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, with groups of soldiers and civilians returning home on both sides.

"Today, our people are coming home. Warriors of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service, and civilians. Most of them had been in captivity since 2022," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on X.

Images shared by Kyiv showed families greeting returnees, some held since early stages of the war. Moscow confirmed that its nationals are now receiving medical support in Belarus, while also noting the transfer of civilians from the border region.

Ukraine, meanwhile, stressed that the exchanges remain ongoing, crediting its forces for sustaining leverage through new captures. "Exchanges continue. And this is possible thanks to our warriors, who replenish the 'exchange fund' for Ukraine," Zelensky said on X.