Russia and Ukraine complete large-scale prisoner swap, Trump says

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. In a development that may signal renewed diplomatic momentum, United States President Donald Trump announced in a post on Truth Social on Friday that Russia and Ukraine have finalized a major prisoner exchange.
The deal follows recent face-to-face talks in Istanbul, marking the first direct contact between the two nations in over three years. Ukrainian intelligence had earlier submitted a list of 1,000 prisoners in anticipation of the swap. You can check out his post below.