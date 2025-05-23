Russia and Ukraine complete large-scale prisoner swap, Trump says

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . In a development that may signal renewed diplomatic momentum, United States President Donald Trump announced in a post on Truth Social on Friday that Russia and Ukraine have finalized a major prisoner exchange.

The deal follows recent face-to-face talks in Istanbul, marking the first direct contact between the two nations in over three years. Ukrainian intelligence had earlier submitted a list of 1,000 prisoners in anticipation of the swap. You can check out his post below.