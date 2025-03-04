Russia and Myanmar sign nuclear deal amid growing ties

HQ

In a new display of growing ties, Russia and Myanmar have signed a landmark agreement that paves the way for the construction of a small-scale nuclear power plant in Myanmar, following high-level talks in Moscow (via Reuters).

The deal, which outlines key principles for the project, was formalized during a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Myanmar's military leader Min Aung Hlaing. The agreement comes amid deepening bilateral ties, with both nations looking to enhance their cooperation despite facing international isolation.

The signing of the deal is just the latest example of growing Russian influence in Myanmar, where trade has surged by 40% over the past year, while Russia's role as a critical partner to Myanmar's embattled regime seems to only be solidifying. For now, it remains to be seen how this relationship will evolve.