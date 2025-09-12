Russia and Belarus begin military drills near Poland Only days after Russian drones entered Polish airspace and were shot down.

HQ Just a few days ago, we reported that Russia and Belarus would begin military drills near Poland. In response, Poland confirmed it would close its border. Now, as scheduled, Russia and Belarus have launched large-scale exercises on NATO's eastern frontier, only days after Russian drones entered Polish airspace and were shot down. The exercise, named "Zapad-2025," had been planned in advance but unfolds under rising tension with the West. While Russia says the drills aim to simulate defensive operations and restore territorial control, neighboring states view them as an aggressive show of force. Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go! Polish part of Bialowieza Forest to east from Hajnowka aerial view, Podlaskie Voivodeship, Poland, Europe // Shutterstock