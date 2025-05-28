Russia amasses over 50,000 troops near Sumy, Ukraine braces for escalation

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . Ukraine claimed on Wednesday that Russia has deployed a substantial force, including elite units, near the northeastern Sumy region, hinting at a possible summer offensive, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

President Zelensky stated that Moscow's largest formations are concentrated on the Kursk front, aiming to dislodge Ukrainian troops and expand control along the border. While recent gains have been made by Russia, Kyiv asserts it has pushed back in other areas.