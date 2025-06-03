Russia aims for total victory in Ukraine talks, says Medvedev

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . Senior Russian security official Dmitry Medvedev has stated on Tuesday that Russia's participation in recent peace discussions with Ukraine is not about compromise, but about securing a swift and decisive triumph.

"The Istanbul talks are not for striking a compromise peace on someone else's delusional terms but for ensuring our swift victory and the complete destruction of the neo-Nazi regime," Senior Russian security official Dmitry Medvedev said on Telegram.

He cited a memorandum issued in Istanbul, where Russia reportedly demanded Ukrainian demilitarization and territorial concessions, alongside new elections. While both parties agreed to limited humanitarian measures the broader ceasefire remained elusive.