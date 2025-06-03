Russia aims for total victory in Ukraine talks, says Medvedev

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine. Senior Russian security official Dmitry Medvedev has stated on Tuesday that Russia's participation in recent peace discussions with Ukraine is not about compromise, but about securing a swift and decisive triumph.
"The Istanbul talks are not for striking a compromise peace on someone else's delusional terms but for ensuring our swift victory and the complete destruction of the neo-Nazi regime," Senior Russian security official Dmitry Medvedev said on Telegram.
He cited a memorandum issued in Istanbul, where Russia reportedly demanded Ukrainian demilitarization and territorial concessions, alongside new elections. While both parties agreed to limited humanitarian measures the broader ceasefire remained elusive.