Russia adds Deutsche Welle to "undesirable organisation" list

Russia's Justice Ministry has designated Germany's international broadcaster Deutsche Welle as an "undesirable organisation," according to an entry published on the ministry's website on Tuesday.

Under Russian law, organisations deemed "undesirable" are accused of threatening national security. Russian citizens who cooperate with, work for or provide funding to such groups can face fines or prison sentences of up to five years.

Exposes individuals linked to DW to criminal prosecution

The designation effectively bans Deutsche Welle's activities in Russia and exposes individuals linked to the broadcaster to criminal prosecution.

Deutsche Welle, which is funded by the German government, provides international news coverage in multiple languages and has previously been critical of Russia's domestic policies and its war in Ukraine.