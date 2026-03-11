Russia accuses Britain of playing a role in the latest Ukrainian missile strike

HQ

The Kremlin has accused the United Kingdom of involvement in a Ukrainian missile strike on the Russian city of Bryansk, claiming the attack used British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles. Russian officials said the strike killed six civilians and injured dozens, while Ukraine said the target was a key missile component factory.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the missiles could not have been launched without the involvement of British specialists and warned that Moscow would take Britain's alleged role "into account." Russia has repeatedly argued that Ukraine relies on Western intelligence and technical support to carry out long-range strikes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the attack hit an important military facility producing electronics for Russian missiles. Moscow, however, accused Kyiv of targeting civilians and called on the United Nations to assess the incident. Below, you can take a look at the attack, which took place just some hours ago.