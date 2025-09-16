Russia accused of using kidnapped Ukrainian children to build drones

HQ

Drones have being making headlines for quite a while. Now, a new investigation claims that Ukrainian children taken by Russian forces have been placed in camps where they are re-educated, subjected to military training, and even forced to work on weapons such as drones and rifles. The study identifies more than two hundred facilities across Russia, including military bases, state-run centres and sites linked to the Orthodox Church, where minors are allegedly indoctrinated and prepared for combat purposes. Researchers say some camps operate under the defence ministry's youth groups, combining ideological lessons with weapons assembly and tactical drills. Ukrainian officials warn that thousands of children may have been deported since the invasion, and fear the true number could be far higher. Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can read the full report through the following link. Go!