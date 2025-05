HQ

The latest news on Russia and Finland . We now know that Russia is rapidly enhancing its military presence near the Finnish border, according to satellite imagery analyzed by Western officials, the New York Times reported on Monday (here).



New facilities, troop encampments, and combat aircraft have appeared at multiple sites across northwestern Russia. The buildup appears to align with Moscow's stated plans to restructure its armed forces following Finland and Sweden's accession to NATO.