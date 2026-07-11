Russell T Davies explains reason for his exit as Doctor Who's showrunner

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When it was revealed that Russell T Davies would be stepping down from the role of showrunner of Doctor Who, putting an end to his second tenure at the helm of the longest running ongoing sci-fi television series in the world, many started to wonder what caused the sudden split. Was there bad blood between Davies and the BBC? Was Davies fired from the role? Now, for the first time since his departure, Davies has spoken up about leaving Doctor Who behind all over again.

Speaking to The Mirror, Davies explained it was "time to move on, that's all." He then went on to highlight he has a slate of other projects and shows in the works that require his attention, ultimately adding to the decision to leave Doctor Who again.

"I just had Tip Toe go out. And there's the It's A Sin stage show, the dance show that's coming out. In February. It's quite strange with dance shows, with theatre shows, because they have lots of launches. It's in Manchester in February, then it goes to Cardiff in June, then it's Sadler's Wells in the autumn. So it keeps launching. I feel excited."

As for the future of Doctor Who, the previously promised Christmas special for 2026 has been cancelled and it's currently unclear when the show will return and who will helm it, as the BBC is currently shopping it around to see what the future holds for the wider franchise.