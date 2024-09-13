Russell Crowe's top five performances

HQ

(5) 3:10 to Yuma (2007)

Crowe's interpretation of the role of the outlaw gunslinger Ben Wade in James Mangold's downright underrated Wild West gem is filled with nuances. Russell gives Wade humanity and intelligence, which provides the necessary contrast to Ben Foster's psychotic villain Charlie Prince. Brilliant acting, right through.

(4) A Beautiful Mind (2001)

There is, of course, a ton of weight in the way Crowe portrays the brilliant mathematician John Nash in Ron Howard's multi-award winning drama. Russell does the role of a paranoid schizophrenic brilliantly, mixing humility in the face of a specific task with uncontrollable arrogance and delusions, which means that the viewer is always surprised.

(3) Gladiator (2000)

This is an ad:

Crowe won the Oscar for his role as the Roman warlord Maximus Decimus Meridius in what must be regarded as one of the most well-made and epic films of modern times. Here he offers charisma, intensity and confidence in a combination that, together with vulnerability and conviction, makes the character immortally interesting, thanks only to Russell.

(2) Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)

This is an ad:

There is tonnes of charm and presence in Russell's portrayal of sea captain Jack Aubrey, whose ship is attacked by the French fleet and narrowly escapes certain death. There isn't a second of this phenomenal thriller where Crowe isn't utterly convincing and his interplay with Bettany's quick-witted doctor drips with brilliant chemistry.

CROWE'S BEST PERFORMANCE:



(1) The Insider (1999)

The way Crowe allows himself to be swallowed up (whole) by who Jeffrey Wigand is and what he stands for makes this otherwise rather contrived film incredibly watchable. Wigand's testimony sent parts of the cigarette industry into a panic in the mid-90s when his background as a biochemist allowed him to explain in detail to a relatively unknowing clientele that the cigarettes marketed as relatively harmless were in fact like sucking pure death. Crowe's interpretation was full of nuance and his portrayal of the (naturally) hard-pressed, super-stressed, neurotically insecure Wigand is as compelling today as it was when The Insider premiered. From Russell's point of view, this is a style study in highly effective and methodical acting.