Russell Crowe was supposed to play Satan in Thor: Love and Thunder

But ended up playing Zeus.

Marvel always fights hard to keep who will be in upcoming MCU films a secret, so Russell Crowe took some flak for revealing he was in Thor: Love and Thunder before it was made public. Now it turns out that, ironically, he was actually meant for a completely different role first.

Concept artist Ken Barthelmey has put up a post on Instagram where he reveals that Marvel first considered having Crowe as Satan instead of Zeus, and that he therefore made a concept image showing what this would look like. You can see the top portion of the image below (as well as the rest on Instagram), had this happened. What do you think?

Russell Crowe was supposed to play Satan in Thor: Love and Thunder


