Russell Crowe to play Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder

You're watching Advertisements

A few weeks ago, we reported on the news that Russell Crowe was joining the Thor: Love and Thunder cast alongside Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, and even Matt Damon, and now we know what role Crowe will play in the Marvel Cinematic movie.

Reported on by Comicbook.com, Crowe has stated that he is playing Zeus in the Taika Waititi-directed movie. Crowe announced the role during an interview on JOY Breakfast with the Murphys, where he said, "I'm gonna get on my bicycle. I'm gonna ride up to Disney Fox Studios, and around about 9:15 I shall be Zeus!"

Crowe's part in the movie marks only one of the many great casting additions that will be making an appearance. We mentioned above that Portman is back as Jane Foster and that Matt Damon is making another cameo as Actor Loki, but Chris Pratt and Karen Gillan, Star Lord and Nebula from Guardians of the Galaxy are also set to appear, as well as Tessa Thompson back as Valkyrie. Then to really hammer it home, Christian Bale is playing Gorr the God Butcher, and Melissa McCarthy, Sam Neill, and Luke Hemsworth are all cameoing as Actor Hela, Actor Odin, and Actor Thor, respectively.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to hit theatres on May 6, 2022, and is currently still filming.