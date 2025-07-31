Russell Crowe plays Hermann Göring in upcoming Nuremberg

Don't expect tanks rumbling through the Ardennes or hulking battleships tearing across the Pacific in Nuremberg. This isn't that kind of World War II movie. Instead, for those who didn't sleep through history class, this is about what came after the war — when the surviving Nazi high command stood trial.

At the center of it all is the corpulent and calculating Hermann Göring, portrayed by Russell Crowe in what may well be one of the most demanding roles of his career. The story focuses on his psychological duels with American psychiatrist Douglas Kelley (Rami Malek), who was tasked with assessing Göring's mental state before the infamous Nuremberg trials. What began as a clinical evaluation soon devolves into a disturbing power struggle between two wildly different men.

Directed by James Vanderbilt — best known for scripting Zodiac — Nuremberg is shaping up to be a deep dive into the nature of evil and humanity's capacity to justify the unthinkable.

Crowe has described the role as "frightening," and it's not hard to see why. This is, after all, one of history's most loathsome individuals. Nuremberg premieres in the U.S. on November 7. A Swedish release date is yet to be announced.