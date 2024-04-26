Russell Crowe is starring in yet another exorcism movie this summer

We hope you enjoyed watching Russell Crowe battle demons as Father Gabriel Amorth in last year's The Pope's Exorcist, as the famed actor has decided to take on the darkness once again in another film about exorcisms.

Debuting this summer, The Exorcism will see Crowe starring as a troubled actor who while shooting a supernatural horror film begins to slip back into past addictions, only to wonder if something much darker is at play. The film also stars Sam Worthington, Chloe Bailey, Adam Goldberg, and David Hyde Pierce, and it is being directed by Joshua John Miller.

The Exorcism will open in cinemas on June 7, and you can see the trailer for the coming horror film below.