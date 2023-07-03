Russell Crowe is fed up with all of the Gladiator 2 questions

The old Gladiator actor Russell Crowe is at his wit's end, and in a recent statement reported on by Variety, he vented his frustration at having to answer a lot of questions about a film he's not even in.

"They should be fucking paying me for the amount of questions I am asked about a film I am not even in."

"It has nothing to do with me. In that world, I am dead. Six feet under. But I do admit to a certain tinge of jealousy, because it reminds me of when I was younger and what it meant for me, in my life."

"I don't know anything about the cast, I don't know anything about the plot. I am dead! But I know that if Ridley has decided to do a second part of the story, over 20 years later, he must have had very strong reasons. I can't think of this movie being anything other than spectacular."

Sure, there's a degree of humour in his statement but you can also understand that it must be a bit tiring to be asked questions about something you're not involved in or know anything about.

Anyway, it will be interesting to see what Ridley Scott does with this sequel and we here at the editorial office are cautiously curious while hoping for the best.

What are your thoughts and hopes for Gladiator 2?