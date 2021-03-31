Russell Crowe has been added to the Thor: Love and Thunder cast

You're watching Advertisements

Thor: Love and Thunder has now begun filming in Australia ahead of its release date next year... hopefully. The film boasts a pretty stellar cast seeing the return of Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and director Taika Waititi, but also new additions such as Matt Damon and now Russell Crowe.

Deadline has reported that Crowe joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a "fun cameo" role, as the actor becomes one of the few lucky individuals to be a part of both the DC Extended Universe and the MCU.

While we don't know exactly the cameo role Crowe will play in the movie, the fact that Damon is also back to reprise his cameo does make these new casting additions all the more exciting.

With Thor: Love and Thunder currently set for a May 6, 2022 release date, assuming there are no delays, we won't have to wait all that long until we actually get to see the movie.