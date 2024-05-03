Russell Crowe can't get enough of playing a priest

HQ

Russell Crowe has made a meal out of playing priests in films as of late. Last year, he starred as Father Gabriel Amorth in The Pope's Exorcist, and this year he's appearing in The Exorcism, where he plays a troubled actor who is playing a priest in a feature flick. Crowe is now going for the hat-trick.

Producer Jeff Katz has now confirmed that a sequel to The Pope's Exorcist has been greenlit and that Crowe is expected to be returning as Father Amorth. There is no date or plot information about this sequel yet, but hopefully it will be ready for sometime in 2025 as then Crowe can conclude a legendary three-year-run of three priest-related films back-to-back-to-back.

Are you excited for more exorcisms by Father Gabriel Amorth?