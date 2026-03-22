Russell Crowe and Luke Hemsworth star in gritty MMA drama, Beast

Do you enjoy watching sports-geared drama flicks about fighters, be that Warrior, The Fighter, Southpaw, even the recent Road House remake? If so, we have something to spotlight that may be worthy of your time.

Lionsgate is almost ready to present Beast to the world (not to be confused by the film of the same name where Idris Elba fights a lion), with this being a gritty movie that follows a retired MMA fighter who returns to the ring to protect his younger brother.

The film is set to premiere as soon as April 10 in cinemas and it features Daniel MacPherson in the leading role and supported by both Luke Hemsworth and the always excellent Russell Crowe. Directed by Tyler Atkins, the first full trailer for Beast has been shared, which you can find below alongside the dedicated synopsis for the brutal film.

"After years away from the cage, a once-feared MMA champion is pulled back in for the fight of his life when his younger brother is put in danger. Reuniting with the trainer who once made him a legend, he commits to one final showdown against the reigning title-holder — a brutal fighter determined to dismantle the ex-champ's legacy in front of the world. Pushed to his breaking point, the contender's stakes are simple: win, or lose everything he's built."