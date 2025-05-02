Russell Brand to appear in court on Friday over sexual assault charges

Dansk
The latest news on the United Kingdom. On Friday, Russell Brand is scheduled to appear in a London court to face charges of rape and multiple sexual assaults involving four women, dating back to the early 2000s.
The comedian, who rose to fame in the UK and later made headlines internationally, has consistently denied the allegations. Despite the charges, Brand maintains that he has never engaged in non-consensual acts and is preparing to defend himself in court.