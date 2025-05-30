Russell Brand denies sexual assault and rape charges in London court

HQ

The latest news on the United Kingdom . On Friday, Russell Brand appeared at Southwark Crown Court to formally deny multiple charges related to rape and sexual assault involving four women during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The British actor and comedian, once a prominent media figure, entered not guilty pleas to all accusations and is scheduled for trial next year. Brand has repeatedly denied any non-consensual acts since the allegations surfaced two years ago and maintains his innocence.