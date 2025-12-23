Russell Brand charged with new rape and sexual assault offences

HQ

Russell Brand has been charged with two additional offences, including one count of rape and one count of sexual assault, London's Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday.

The new charges relate to two separate women and are alleged to have taken place in 2009. Prosecutors said the Crown Prosecution Service had authorised the charges following a police investigation.

Brand, 50, has previously pleaded not guilty to five charges (including two counts of rape, two of sexual assault and one of indecent assault) involving four women. Those alleged offences date from between 1999 and 2005.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 20 January 2026 in relation to the new charges. A trial for the original five charges is scheduled to begin at Southwark Crown Court on 16 June 2026.

Police said the women who have come forward are being supported by specially trained officers. The investigation began after allegations were reported by the Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4's Dispatches in September 2023.