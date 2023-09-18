Russell Brand accused by four different women of rape

HQ

Russell Brand hasn't done too much acting in recent years, focusing more on his podcast where he often takes on controversial topics. Now he has found himself in something of a controversy and a rather serious one at that. Following a joint investigation by the British newspapers The Sunday Times and The Times and the Channel 4 programme Dispatches, it has now emerged that Brand is accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse by no less than four different women. There are also several others besides these four women who testify that he has been very controlling and problematic.

The assaults he is accused of are said to have taken place between 2007-2013, i.e. when life was at its best for Brand, he got good film roles and was also married to Katy Perry for a short period.

Russell Brand himself denies all accusations and says that all his relationships during that time were consensual and nothing else. More will follow.