Russel Crowe brings Herman Göring to life in first Nuremberg trailer

The Nazi leadership is mostly dead. The Allies have won the Second World War. What's left of the Nazi high command has been sequestered away in a secret military facility, where they await trial and their lives hang in a precarious balance.

That's the setup for Nuremberg, James Vanderbilt's historical drama set to premiere in theatres next month. The film has already had showings at the Toronto Film Festival, and has impressed audiences.

Russel Crowe plays Adolf Hitler's successor Herman Göring with Michael Shannon in the role of chief prosecutor Robert H. Jackson. Rami Malek finds himself as a U.S. army psychiatrist, analysing Göring and trying to get him to see the horrors he's helped bring about. Göring on the other hand sees himself as a prisoner simply because the Nazis lost the war, and doesn't consider any moral differences between the sides.

It's likely to be more drama than documentary, but still an interesting insight considering most war movies put you in the action of the battles rather than the paperwork of the aftermath. Nuremberg premieres in the US on the 7th of November, and in the UK on the 14th.