Rupert Grint: "I'd love to see Harry Potter be adapted into a TV show"

Although there is a lot of talk about Harry Potter right now thanks to the upcoming release of Hogwarts Legacy, the world of the little wizard has never really been forgotten. After the phenomenal books came the already classic movies and after that other projects have continued to be released, not least the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

But the real magic of the original books and movies has been hard to recreate, and sooner or later someone will come up with the idea of a remake. One person who actually supports this is Rupert Grint, who played the wizard Ron Weasley. Grint thinks the books should be remade, but this time as a TV series so they can really fit in everything from J.K. Rowling's wonderful world. Speaking to GQ, he said:

"I'd love to see Harry Potter be adapted into a TV show. I think it would really work. I'm sure the films will get remade, anyway."

In a TV series, it would certainly be easier to describe the fact that each book actually takes place over an entire school year - a feeling the films had a harder time conveying because they were only about two hours long. What do you think of this idea yourself, is it time or should Daniel Radcliffe be the sole Harry Potter forever?