Rupert Grint doesn't think he'll ever leave Ron Weasley's shadow

It was confirmed quite recently that Daniel Radcliffe, arguably the face of the character of Harry Potter, had written a letter to the young Dominic McLaughlin to wish the child star well and to encourage him to enjoy his time making the Harry Potter TV series reboot for HBO Max.

It turns out that Rupert Grint, arguably the face of the character Ron Weasley, also did the same for his counterpart, Alastair Stout, to also wish the young actor the best and to "pass the baton".

Speaking with BBC News over the weekend, Grunt explained: "I wrote him a letter, before they started, passing the baton as it were. It was really just wishing him all the best with it. I had so much fun stepping into this world, and I hope he has the same experience."

Grunt also touched on how he believes the TV reboot is "great that it's a whole new thing. It's going to be its own thing, and I think that will be fun." And on top of this, he touched on the fact that he believes he will probably be defined by his time as Ron Weasley for the rest of his life.

"It has a quite deep meaning to a lot of people of my generation, and even more to generations who are finding it now. It's great. It gives me a lot of pride. It was such a huge thing. I don't think I'll ever quite step out of his shadow, but I'm fine with that."