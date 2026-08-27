Rupert Grint confirmed to once again play Ron Weasley

HQ

Broadway has gained a great addition to the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, as it has now been revealed (thanks, Deadline) who will play the adult Ron Weasley. It's safe to say that the chosen actor has some experience with the subject - since we're talking about Rupert Grint.

If the name sounds familiar, he played Ron in the eight Harry Potter movies, and since Cursed Child takes place nearly two decades after the end of Deathly Hallows, he's also the right age for the role. If you want to see the "real" Ron again, be sure to catch him during the 17 weeks he'll be in the play, specifically from February 2 of next year through May 30.

Grint, by the way, isn't the only Potter actor to have appeared in the show on Broadway; Tom Felton (who plays Draco Malfoy) is currently starring in his signature role. However, he'll wrap up his run in January, so he won't be performing the play alongside Grint.

Grint himself has commented on the matter, saying:

"Ron Weasley has been a part of me since I was 11 years old and I can't wait to meet him again in this stage of life. There is something so full-circle and so special about stepping back into Ron's shoes now when we are both fathers; it is somehow both very familiar and completely new."