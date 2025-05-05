"Running in a hamster wheel, never getting anywhere": Casper Ruud's words on mental health before his Madrid win

HQ

Casper Ruud, Madrid Open winner, revealed just two days before the final that he has been struggling with mental health issues. He described it as "running in this hamster wheel, never kind of getting anywhere".

It is rare move for pro athletes to speak openly about their mental health, and it sends a good message to anyone feeling like he does. "I reached out for help and honestly, which has really worked for me. I'm happy to feel more joy, in a better place, waking up every day with a smile on my face. It was one of the smartest things I've ever done".

The 26-year-old Norwegian is not only one of the most talented tennis players on clay, but also one of the classiest and most polite tennis players in the elite. Knowing well how necessary is having support, and that tennis is a mind game as much as physical, he sent a heartfelt message to Iga Swiatek last week, crying uncontrollably during here defeat against Coco Gauff: "Like millions of other people I love watching you play. Not your day today, but you inspire so many and you'll be back stronger than ever!"

Ruud will have certainly woke up with a big smile today, after winning the biggest title of his career, his first Masters 1,000, entering the top 10 (number 7). His rival, Jack Draper, also reached a career high of World No. 5.