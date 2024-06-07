Running a trailer during Summer Game Fest costs approximately $4200 a second

HQ

While it may not be Super Bowl price tags, it sure costs a pretty penny to show off your games on Geoff Keighley's popular show Summer Game Fest.

Via an Esquire article we now get more information about the behind-the-scenes price list and it turns out that a one-minute trailer costs a staggering $250,000 (around $4200 a second) and if you want two and a half minutes you'll have to fork out $550,000 (around $3700 a second).

This is in line with last year's event and means that the rampant inflation during the year has at least not hit Summer Game Fest - although it's still hard to claim that it's wallet friendly.