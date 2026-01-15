Running 007 First Light on PC should be easier than expected

HQ

Last week, developer IO Interactive shared the official PC specs for 007 First Light, showing that the game seems to be somewhat accessible for those looking to check it out on the platform when it launches on its recently delayed date in May.

However, there's a catch. IOI has muffed the PC specs a tad and now it has released updated specs that take into account and correct the error that they previously made. The good news is that the specs are now actually even more accessible, with the only change applying to the RAM and Video RAM parts of the list.

For those looking to play the game at its minimum graphical quality, the game will now only require 6 GB of VRAM instead of 8 GB, while those aiming for recommended visuals will only need 8 GB of VRAM over the aforementioned 12 GB. Likewise, the RAM required is set at 16 GB across both minimum and recommended graphical options, a decrease from the 32 GB required for recommended before.

So good news across the board! Will you be playing 007 First Light on PC?