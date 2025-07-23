RuneScape smashes 200K concurrent players

HQ

Old School RuneScape (OSRS) is absolutely living its best life right now. The game recently blew past 200,000 concurrent players over the weekend, forcing Jagex to rapidly spin up extra servers to handle the surge.

So why the stampede? A big wave seems to be washing in from World of Warcraft, where plenty of streamers and players have grown tired of the status quo, tried OSRS... and gotten hooked. What really stands out — and what a lot of WoW personalities keep pointing to — is how OSRS is built around player influence. The devs actively listen and pull suggestions from the community on Reddit, Discord, and forums. Then players get to vote on which proposals are worth shipping. It's a democratic approach that stands in sharp contrast to how many other MMOs operate today.

Are you one of the many rediscovering OSRS?