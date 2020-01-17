RuneScape hits highest membership peak in 2019

Jagex has revealed that the RuneScape franchise received its highest-ever player membership peak last year, with Old School RuneScape and RuneScape attracting over 1.1 million paying subscribers, alongside all of the free users too.

Old School RuneScape had its first full year on mobile and PC too, surging in popularity, with daily active users reaching the highest ever number as well. It reached 8 million installs, and RuneScape Mobile also launched in early access ahead of its full 2020 rollout too.

"Putting Jagex on track for its most successful year to date, 2019 was a record-breaking year for Jagex and our RuneScape communities. We hit exciting milestones, welcomed more members and players to the games than at any point in their 19-year history, achieved significant success on mobile and saw notable industry talent joining our established teams to steer the future for our living games. We're delighted and deeply appreciate the dedication of our staff and fans," said Jagex CEO Phil Mansell.

Jagex also hired over 100 employees too, so it's been a good year for them. They're currently setting their sights on the 20th anniversary in 2021, however, with more details to be revealed in the coming months.

Are you a RuneScape player?

You watching Advertisements