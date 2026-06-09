RuneScape: Dragonwilds will also be coming to Nintendo Switch 2 this September

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Credit to Jagex, the developer has managed to make an appearance in near every major showcase of the past week, as it popped up in the State of Play to present more from RuneScape: Dragonwilds and to reveal a September launch window and a PS5 edition, then followed up during Summer Game Fest to confirm the exact September launch date and an Xbox Series X/S version too. It then skipped the Xbox Games Showcase, but has now made an appearance in the Nintendo Direct.

The information that's important this time is simple: RuneScape: Dragonwilds will be coming to Nintendo Switch 2 at launch as well on September 15. Yep, if you're excited for the project, it's now confirmed to be coming to all major platforms in a few months time.