RuneScape: Dragonwilds gets firm September launch date, announces Xbox Series X/S edition

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Amid the huge slew of news that was shared at Sony's State of Play broadcast on June 2, one development that was revealed was that Jagex's RuneScape: Dragonwilds would soon be exiting Early Access on PC and also launching on PlayStation 5. At the time, all we were told was that this would be happening in September, and the reason for that lack of clarity is because Jagex wanted to share more information during Summer Game Fest.

To this end, at tonight's show, it was just revealed that RuneScape: Dragonwilds would be launching on PC and PS5 specifically on September 15. But to add to this, the added bonus is that there will also be an Xbox Series X/S edition of the game launching on the same day.

As for what this 1.0 version of the wider game will offer fans, in a press release we're told to expect: "The brand-new Scorned Wilderness update, alongside all content from the upcoming Umbral Sands expansion arriving later this Summer."

With the launch planned for this autumn, you can see the latest trailer for RuneScape: Dragonwilds below.