RuneScape: Dragonwilds and WWE 2K26 highlights PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra additions

HQ

While we are a good way through September already, Sony has now revealed the firm catalogue additions for the two more expensive tiers of PlayStation Plus for this ongoing month.

On top of the Essential line-up (Essential being the cheapest tier that usually offers around three games a month) spanning MLB The Show 26, Chained Echoes, Sniper Elite: Resistance, and Wobbly Life, now the Extra and Premium additions have also been named, with subscribers able to tap into these games.

PlayStation Plus Premium additions:



Mega Man X Command Mission (PS4 and PS5)



Metro Redux (PS4)



PlayStation Plus Extra additions:



RuneScape: Dragonwilds (PS5)



WWE 2K26 (PS5)



Ball x Pit (PS5)



Date Everything (PS5)



Slitterhead (PS4 and PS5)



Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound (PS4 and PS5)



Dungeons of Hinterberg (PS4 and PS5)



Sniper Elite: Resistance (PS4 and PS5)



With all of these games coming to the service, will you be trying your hand at any?