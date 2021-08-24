Rune Factory series 15th anniversary website is live now

HQ

15 years ago today, Rune Factory: A Fantasy Harvest Moon was released on Nintendo DS in Japan. As the spin-off of the Story of Seasons series, the RPG simulation series was born, and has developed into its own franchise ever since.

In order to celebrate the occasion, publisher Marvelous has set up a 15th anniversary website for the Rune Factory series. The site is live now and you can check viathis link.

From the page, you'll be able to check the history of Rune Factory, if you are not familiar with it. There are also a few activities, which are set for fans to attend, for example a questionnaire to fill in, a Twitter campaign that will give the "15th Anniversary Illustration Card Set (not for sale)" to 15 people who are lucky enough to be selected randomly. And, you can attend a fan art contest to "commemorate the 15th anniversary of the Rune Factory series". More details can be found in the link above.

